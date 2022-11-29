Mostly Clear
45.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Germany’s 15 help UTSA beat Incarnate Word 68-62

By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany scored 15 points as UTSA held off Incarnate Word 68-62 on Monday night.

Andre Cruz scored with 28 seconds left to get the Cardinals within three, 65-62, but Germany hit 3 of 4 from the line to set. the final margin.

Germany added 11 rebounds for the Roadrunners (5-3). John Buggs III shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Japhet Medor was 3 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Davante Dennis led the Cardinals (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jonathan Cisse added 19 points for Incarnate Word. In addition, Brandon Swaby had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 