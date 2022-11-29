Mostly Cloudy
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Walker’s 19 lead Bryant over Framingham State 98-44

By AP News

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Antwan Walker’s 19 points helped Bryant defeat Framingham State 98-44 on Monday night.

Walker also had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-1). Earl Timberlake scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Charles Pride shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Bryan Thompson finished with 10 points for the Rams. Julius Goines added nine points and eight rebounds for Framingham State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 