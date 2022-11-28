Mostly Cloudy
Fields’ 21 lead Fairfield past Evansville 63-56

By AP News

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Caleb Fields’ 21 points helped Fairfield defeat Evansville 63-56 on Sunday night at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic.

Fields shot 5 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line for the Stags (2-5). Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. TJ Long recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

Kenny Strawbridge led the Purple Aces (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Yacine Toumi added 13 points for Evansville. Gabe Spinelli also put up six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

