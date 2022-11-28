Clear
Tsohonis’ 23 lead Long Beach State past Vermont 78-58

By AP News

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis’ 23 points helped Long Beach State defeat Vermont 78-58 to claim a third-place finish at the Nassau Championship tournament on Sunday night.

Tsohonis was 9 of 19 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Beach (4-3). Joel Murray scored 20 points and added seven assists. Tone Hunter went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Catamounts (2-7) were led by TJ Hurley, who recorded 10 points. Kameron Gibson added 10 points for Vermont. Sam Alamutu also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

