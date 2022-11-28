Mostly Clear
53.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Holden scores 24 as Towson beats Mercer 70-60

By AP News

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Cameron Holden’s 24 points helped Towson defeat Mercer 70-60 on Sunday night.

Holden had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-1). Charles Thompson scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Ryan Conway was 3 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Jalyn McCreary led the Bears (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. Kamar Robertson added 12 points, four assists and two steals for Mercer. In addition, Michael Zanoni finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 