Phelps scores 19 to lead SMU to 75-50 romp over Lamar

By AP News

DALLAS (AP) — Zhruic Phelps had 19 points and SMU rolled to a 75-50 victory over Lamar on Sunday.

Phelps also had four steals for the Mustangs (3-3). Stefan Todorovic hit three 3-pointer sand scored 14 with seven rebounds. Samuell Williamson shot 5 of 7 from the field to score 10.

The Cardinals (3-4) were led by Valentin Catt with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Nate Calmese added 11 points. Chris Pryor had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

