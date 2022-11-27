Cloudy
59 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Moore’s 28 powers South Alabama past Robert Morris, 84-70

By AP News

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Isaiah Moore had 28 points in South Alabama’s 84-70 victory over Robert Morris on Sunday.

Moore added five rebounds for the Jaguars (3-4). Kevin Samuel scored 23 points while shooting 11 of 17 from the field, and added 12 rebounds and four blocks. Greg Parham recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Josh Corbin finished with 19 points and two steals for the Colonials (2-5). Michael Green III added 17 points and seven assists for Robert Morris. In addition, Kahliel Spear had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 