Arkansas State earns 90-65 win over Bethel (TN)

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Malcolm Farrington’s 18 points helped Arkansas State defeat Bethel (TN) 90-65 on Sunday night.

Farrington was 5 of 10 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Red Wolves (4-3). Markise Davis scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Julian Lual shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Querrion Gadson finished with 13 points and three steals for the Wildcats (0-1). Keyshawn Kennedy added 10 points and two steals for Bethel (TN). In addition, Gavin Thompson had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press