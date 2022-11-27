Cloudy
59 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Haney’s 16 leads Northwestern St. past Bethune-Cookman 69-66

By AP News

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Isaac Haney scored 16 points as Northwestern State beat Bethune-Cookman 69-66 on Sunday.

Haney had five rebounds for the Demons (5-2). Dayne Prim scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds. Emareyon McDonald was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Zion Harmon led the Wildcats (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and three steals. Kevin Davis added 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Bethune-Cookman. Marcus Garrett also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 