Cloudy
59.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Murray nets 18, Saint Peter’s tops Fairleigh Dickinson 77-63

By AP News

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 18 points as Saint Peter’s beat Fairleigh Dickinson 77-63 on Sunday.

Murray shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Peacocks (4-2). Latrell Reid scored 11 points and added six rebounds and eight assists. Isiah Dasher finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Knights (3-5) were led by Heru Bligen, who posted 16 points. Grant Singleton added 14 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Demetre Roberts also had 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 