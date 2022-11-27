Cloudy
Pope helps UC San Diego fend off Eastern Michigan 66-63

By AP News

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Bryce Pope tossed in 20 points and UC San Diego held on for a 66-63 victory over Eastern Michigan on Sunday.

Pope shot 7 for 18 with two 3-pointers for the Tritons (3-4). Roddie Anderson III scored 12 points and added six rebounds and five assists. J’Raan Brooks recorded 10 points.

Emoni Bates finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (1-6). Tyson Acuff added 16 points and five assists. Noah Farrakhan had nine points and six rebounds. The Eagles have lost six straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

