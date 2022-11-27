Cloudy
Vaihola’s 15 help San Jose State defeat Ball State 67-65

By AP News

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Robert Vaihola and Omari Moore scored 15 points apiece and San Jose State slipped past Ball State 67-65 at the Nassau Championship on Sunday.

Vaihola scored the game-winning basket on a layup with 2 seconds left. Vaihola had eight rebounds for the Spartans (6-2), while Moore handed out five assists. Trey Anderson shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Payton Sparks paced the Cardinals (4-3) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Demarius Jacobs added 14 points and two blocks. Jalen Windham also scored 14.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

