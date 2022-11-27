Mostly Cloudy
Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Bluffton 106-41

By AP News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 106-41 win over Bluffton on Sunday.

Roberts added three steals for the Mastodons (4-3). Deonte Billups scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and added four steals. Damian Chong Qui recorded 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Kegan Owen led the Beavers (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Michael Stammen added eight points for Bluffton. JD Stokes also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

