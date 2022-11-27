Mostly Cloudy
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pepper scores 30, UC Davis beats SE Missouri State 73-71

By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — lijah Pepper’s 30 points led UC Davis past Southeast Missouri State 73-71 on Sunday.

Pepper had five rebounds for the Aggies (5-2). Ade Adebayo scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line. Kane Milling recorded nine points and shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Chris Harris led the Redhawks (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Phillip Russell added 16 points, four assists and two steals for Southeast Missouri State. In addition, Dylan Branson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 