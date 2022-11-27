Partly Cloudy
Quisenberry’s 18 help Fordham beat Harvard 68-60

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry’s 18 points helped Fordham defeat Harvard 68-60 on Sunday.

Quisenberry added five steals for the Rams (6-1). Abdou Tsimbila scored 16 points and added 15 rebounds and five blocks. Kyle Rose was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Samuel Silverstein led the Crimson (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Chisom Okpara added 11 points and seven rebounds for Harvard. Idan Tretout also put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

Fordham entered halftime up 31-24. Quisenberry paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Fordham outscored Harvard by one point in the final half, while Tsimbila led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

