Krikke leads Valparaiso to 81-79 OT win over James Madison

By AP News

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Ben Krikke scored 23 points and Nick Edwards scored with 1.9 seconds remaining in overtime as Valparaiso defeated James Madison 81-79 on Sunday.

Krikke also contributed seven rebounds for the Beacons (3-4). Quinton Green was 5 of 10 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 18 points. Kobe King finished 8 of 13 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Terrence Edwards led the Dukes (6-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. James Madison also got 18 points from Takal Molson, who forced the overtime with a basket with three seconds left in regulation. Mezie Offurum also had 12 points.

Krikke put up 13 points in the first half for Valparaiso, who trailed 37-36 at halftime. Valparaiso outscored James Madison by one point in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 74-74. King finished 2 of 3 from the floor on the way to his four points in the overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

