McGlockton seals win for Boston College over Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — Devin McGlockton hit the go-ahead layup and iced the game with a pair of free throws a minute later and Boston College defeated Rhode Island 53-49 on Sunday.

Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points for Boston College (5-2) and McGlockton finished with 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Makai Ashton-Langford had nine points, four assists, three steals and three blocks. T.J. Bickerstaff had 10 rebounds.

Devin McGlockton’s layup with 1:07 remaining gave the Eagles the lead for good at 50-48. Rhode Island fought hard on its next possession, grabbing three offensive rebounds before Ishmael Leggett was fouled and went to the line with 36 seconds remaining. He made one of two to trail 50-49, then Zackery made one of two for a 51-49 lead. Brayon Freeman missed inside for Rhode Island before McGlockton hit two free throws for a four-point BC lead with 8 seconds remaining. Leggett missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.

DeMarr Langford’s layup with 12:56 remaining in the second half gave the Eagles a 40-34 lead. By the time they made another field goal — on another layup by Langford with 5:22 remaining — they were tied at 44.

Freeman scored 21 points for the Rams (2-5) and Leggett finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The first half ended at 28-all after nine ties and three lead changes.

Boston College snapped a two-game losing streak in the series that dates back to 1911. The Eagles lead 39-16.

