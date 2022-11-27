Clear
Davis scores 25, leads UC Irvine past New Mexico State 85-68

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — DJ Davis scored 25 points as UC Irvine beat New Mexico State 85-68 in the Las Vegas Classic on Saturday.

Davis was 8 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line for the Anteaters (6-1). Dawson Baker hit three 3-pointers and scored 19. Justin Hohn added 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

The Aggies (2-2) were led in scoring by Anthony Roy with 20. DaJuan Gordon added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Xavier Pinson scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

