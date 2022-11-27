Clear
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Marquette earns 82-68 victory against Chicago State

By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper’s 18 points helped Marquette defeat Chicago State 82-68 on Saturday night.

Prosper also had 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-2). Kam Jones scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Oso Ighodaro was 6-of-8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Wesley Cardet Jr. finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals for the Cougars (2-6). Jahsean Corbett added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Chicago State. Elijah Weaver also had nine points, four assists and three steals.

Marquette led Chicago State 40-33 at the half, with Jones (11 points) their high scorer before the break. Marquette outscored Chicago State in the second half by seven points, with Prosper scoring a team-high 13 points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 