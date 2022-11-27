Clear
52.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

McGhee has 23 in Liberty’s 80-53 victory against Delaware St

By AP News

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 23 points in Liberty’s 80-53 win over Delaware State on Saturday night.

McGhee shot 9 for 13, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Flames (4-3). Brody Peebles scored 12 points while going 5 of 7 from the field. Shiloh Robinson was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Hornets (1-5) were led by Khyrie Staten, who posted 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 