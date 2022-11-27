Clear
UNC Wilmington earns 68-66 win against Vermont

By AP News

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Shykeim Phillips scored 22 points as UNC Wilmington held off Vermont in the final seconds for a 68-66 on Saturday night.

Phillips shot 7 of 14 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Seahawks (4-3). Trazarien White added 10 points while shooting 1 of 5 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Amari Kelly recorded nine points and was 2 of 2 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Dylan Penn finished with 21 points for the Catamounts (2-6). Vermont also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Robin Duncan. In addition, Finn Sullivan had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

