Kent State rallies to beat Buffalo 30-27 in OT

BUFFALO (AP) — Tommy Ulatowski threw a 7-yard touchdown to Devontez Walker and the play served as the game-winner as Kent State beat Buffalo 30-27 in overtime on Saturday, denying the Bulls bowl eligibility.

Kent State (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on consecutive drives to knot the score at 24-24 to force the extra session.

Each drive took 12 plays, the first 80 yards and the second 76. Ja’Shaun Poke’s 10-yard scoring run on fourth-and-4 reduced the Golden Flashes’ deficit to 24-17. After forcing Buffalo to punt, Marquez Cooper ran it in from the 2 to force overtime.

Cooper finished with 140 yards rushing on 30 carries with two touchdowns.

Buffalo’s Matt Meyers scored three touchdowns and ran for 109 yards on 21 carries.

Buffalo faces Akron on Dec. 2 with postseason aspirations on the line.

