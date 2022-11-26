Mostly Cloudy
Wright scores 13 as NC Central knocks off Gardner-Webb 58-53

By AP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright scored 13 points as North Carolina Central beat Gardner-Webb 58-53 on Saturday.

Wright also added seven rebounds for the Eagles (3-3). Ja’Darius Harris finished 6 of 9 from the field to add 13 points. Eric Boone was 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Anthony Selden led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Caleb Robinson added 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

