Mostly Cloudy
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Settle’s 17 lead Howard over Austin Peay 56-55

By AP News

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — William Settle’s 17 points helped Howard defeat Austin Peay 56-55 on Saturday night.

Settle also had 10 rebounds for the Bison (4-5). Jordan Wood added 16 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 7 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Jelani Williams was 6 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Governors (3-4) were led in scoring by Sean Durugordon, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added nine points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 