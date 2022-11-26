Mostly Cloudy
Simmons scores 23, Southern Indiana takes down Bowling Green

By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jelani Simmons had 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 69-57 win over Bowling Green on Saturday night.

Simmons shot 9 for 16, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Screaming Eagles (3-3). Gary Solomon scored 21 points while going 8 of 14 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Chandler Turner led the way for the Falcons (2-4) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Sam Towns added 10 points for Bowling Green. In addition, Leon Ayers III had 10 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

