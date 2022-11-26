Clear
Saint John’s defeats Niagara 78-70

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano scored 21 points as Saint John’s beat Niagara 78-70 on Saturday.

Soriano added 19 rebounds for the Red Storm (7-0). O’Mar Stanley scored 10 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field, and added six rebounds. Dylan Addae-Wusu recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line.

Noah Thomasson finished with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Purple Eagles (3-3). Niagara also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Sam Iorio. In addition, Lance Erving had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

