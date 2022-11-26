Clear
Born’s 30 lead Northern Iowa past Northern Illinois 83-76

By AP News

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bowen Born’s 30 points led Northern Iowa over Northern Illinois 83-76 on Saturday.

Born was 8 of 18 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 12 for 15 from the line for the Panthers (2-3). Logan Wolf added 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Tytan Anderson shot 4 of 10 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Keshawn Williams finished with 28 points for the Huskies (2-5). David Coit added 14 points and four steals for Northern Illinois. Armandas Plintauskas also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

