Watson scores 27 as N.C. A&T knocks off Greensboro 78-51

By AP News

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Watson scored 27 points as North Carolina A&T beat Greensboro 78-51 on Saturday.

Watson was 12 of 17 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Aggies (3-4). Love Bettis shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 10 points. Austin Johnson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Greensboro was led in scoring by Isaiah Pruett, who finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

