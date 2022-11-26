Mostly Cloudy
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dubar scores 17 as Hofstra downs UNC Greensboro 65-53

By AP News

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Darlinstone Dubar scored 17 points as Hofstra beat UNC Greensboro 65-53 on Saturday.

Dubar added six rebounds for the Pride (5-2). Tyler Thomas was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 14 points. Amar’e Marshall was 2 of 4 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Spartans (3-3) were led by Mikeal Brown-Jones, who recorded 11 points. Keondre Kennedy added 10 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro. Bas Leyte also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 