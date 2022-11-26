Mostly Cloudy
Tolbert’s 25 help San Jose State defeat Oakland 80-67

By AP News

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Sage Tolbert had 25 points in San Jose State’s 80-67 victory over Oakland on Saturday.

Tolbert also added seven rebounds for the Spartans (5-2). Trey Anderson shot 6 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 19 points. Robert Vaihola finished 4 of 4 from the floor to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies (2-5) were led in scoring by Jalen Moore, who finished with 16 points, five assists and three steals. Oakland also got 14 points from Trey Townsend.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

