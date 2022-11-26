Clear
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cleveland State defeats Western Michigan 71-49

By AP News

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Drew Lowder’s 15 points helped Cleveland State defeat Western Michigan 71-49 on Saturday.

Lowder shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Vikings (4-3). Tristan Enaruna scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Tujautae Williams shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds and four steals.

Lamar Norman Jr. finished with 13 points for the Broncos (2-5). Titus Wright added eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 