Clear
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jemison scores 17 as UAB knocks off Rhodes 110-53

By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Jemison had 17 points in UAB’s 110-53 win against Rhodes on Saturday.

Jemison shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Blazers (5-1). Tyler Bertram scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Ty Brewer shot 8 of 10 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Lynx were led in scoring by Mike Wagner, who finished with eight points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 