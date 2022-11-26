Clear
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Curry scores 30, Georgia Southern beats Oglethorpe 101-73

By AP News

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Carlos Curry’s 30 points led Georgia Southern over Oglethorpe 101-73 on Saturday.

Curry added 15 rebounds for the Eagles (4-3). Kamari Brown added 20 points while going 9 of 12 and 1 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Amar Augillard recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field.

The Stormy Petrels were led in scoring by Uba Ezigbo, who finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Dylan Bennifield added 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 