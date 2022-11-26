Clear
Boyd has 16 in Florida Atlantic’s 73-56 win against Albany

By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nicholas Boyd had 16 points in Florida Atlantic’s 73-56 win against Albany on Saturday.

Boyd was 7 of 11 shooting (0 for 4 from distance) for the Owls (5-1). Michael Forrest shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Jalen Gaffney recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Great Danes (3-5) were led by Sarju Patel, who recorded 23 points and four steals. Jonathan Beagle added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Albany. In addition, Malik Edmead had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

