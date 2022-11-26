Mostly Cloudy
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Princeton earns 56-54 win over Northeastern

By AP News

LONDON (AP) — Ryan Langborg’s 17 points helped Princeton defeat Northeastern 56-54 on Saturday.

Langborg also added six rebounds, five steals, and three blocks for the Tigers (4-2). Tosan Evbuomwan shot 5 of 18 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Xaivian Lee was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Huskies (1-5) were led by Jahmyl Telfort, who posted 18 points and six rebounds. Alexander Nwagha added 10 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 