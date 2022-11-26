Mims runs for 3 TDs, Fresno St. beats Wyoming 30-0 View Photo

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Mims scored touchdowns on runs of 4, 1 and 2 yards and Fresno State beat Wyoming 30-0 Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

The Bulldogs (8-4, 7-1 Mountain West Conference), who have won seven consecutive games after losing four of five to open the season, play at Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game Dec. 3. Fresno State’s four losses this season have all come against bowl-eligible teams — No. 21 Oregon State, No. 6 Southern California, Connecticut and Boise State.

Fresno State took the opening kickoff and went 66 yards — with the help of a personal foul and a pass interference penalty against the Cowboys — in five plays to take a 7-0 lead on Mims’ first touchdown with 12:59 to play in the first quarter. Mac Dalena partially blocked a punt that gave the Bulldogs possession at the Wyoming 41 and eight plays later Jake Haener hit Nikko Remigio for a 6-yard touchdown before Evan Williams blocked another punt that went out of the end zone for a safety to make it 16-0 early in the second quarter.

Malik Sherrod returned the ensuing free kick 50 yards and Mims 1-yard TD run made it 23-0 with 8:28 left in the first half.

Wyoming (7-5, 5-3), which finished with 191 total yards and just 12 first downs on 13 possessions, drove to the Fresno State 9 in the fourth quarter but Williams and Malachi Langley stopped Titus Sven for a loss of 1 on fourth-and-3 and the Cowboys never again got the ball back.

