Pinson’s 25 lead New Mexico State over San Diego 90-77

By AP News

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Xavier Pinson’s 25 points helped New Mexico State defeat San Diego 90-77 on Friday night.

Pinson had eight assists for the Aggies (2-1). DaJuan Gordon scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds and three steals. Doctor Bradley was 7-of-7 shooting and 1 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Jase Townsend finished with 24 points and three steals for the Toreros (4-2). San Diego also got 15 points from Marcellus Earlington. In addition, Jaiden Delaire finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

