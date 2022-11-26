No. 6 Indiana holds off Auburn in Las Vegas Invitational

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 18 of her 26 points in the second half and Yarden Garzon added 21 to help No. 6 Indiana beat Auburn 96-81 on Friday night in the Las Vegas Invitational.

The Hoosiers (6-0) had five players in double figures.

Indiana’s more even scoring overcame a 22-point effort each from Auburn’s Honesty Scott-Grayson and Aicha Coulibaly. Scott-Grayson had 20 of those points through the first three quarters before the Hoosiers’ defense clamped down in the fourth.

Auburn (3-2) hung tough with the Hoosiers for the most part, trailing only 30-29 early in the second quarter. Sparked by Garzon’s back-to-back 3-pointers, Indiana then went on a run and kept a double-digit lead the rest of the half.

The Hoosiers, however, struggled to shake Auburn, which remained in striking distance against Indiana, which has won every game by double digits. That includes a 79-67 victory Nov. 14 at No. Tennessee that helped vault the Hoosiers into the top 10.

INDIANA STARTER INJURED

Indiana senior guard Grace Berger was injured less than two minutes into the game. She appeared to collide with an Auburn player, and went to the floor grabbing her right knee. Berger, who entered the game averaging 12 points and six rebounds a game, was helped off the court and into the dressing room. Berger didn’t return.

Indiana: plays Memphis on Saturday for its second game in Las Vegas Invitation. The Tigers (4-2) lost to St. John’s 61-57 on Friday.

Auburn: faces Colorado State.

