Thompson’s 26 lead Alabama A&M over UT Southern 90-79

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Messiah Thompson scored 26 points as Alabama A&M beat Tennessee Southern 90-79 on Friday night.

Thompson also added three steals for the Bulldogs (1-5). Dailin Smith scored 17 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Garrett Hicks was 6-of-11 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 16 points. The win snapped a five-game slide for the Bulldogs.

The Firehawks (0-1) were led in scoring by Tad Sivley, who finished with 19 points. UT Southern also got 18 points and four assists from Kavion Hancock. Kendall Wright also put up 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.