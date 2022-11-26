Clear
52.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Clark’s 26 lead Citadel over IUPUI 74-53

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Clark’s 26 points helped Citadel defeat IUPUI 74-53 on Friday night at the New Orleans Big Easy Classic.

Clark added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-3). Elijah Morgan scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc. Brady Spence shot 3 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Jaguars (1-6) were led in scoring by Armon Jarrard, who finished with eight points and three steals. Jonah Carrasco added six points for IUPUI. In addition, Bryce Monroe had six points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 