Price scores 15, Eastern Washington beats Stony Brook 81-52

By AP News

MIAMI (AP) — Ethan Price scored 15 points as Eastern Washington beat Stony Brook 81-52 on Friday night in the Florida International Tournament.

Price was 6 of 8 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) for the Eagles (2-4). Steele Venters was 6 of 12 shooting (1 for 6 from distance) to add 15 points. Ty Harper shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Keenan Fitzmorris led the way for the Seawolves (1-5) with 14 points. Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 10 points and two steals for Stony Brook. In addition, Tanahj Pettway had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

