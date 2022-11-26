Mostly Cloudy
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pennsylvania wins 75-55 over Hartford

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle scored 20 points as Pennsylvania beat Hartford 75-55 on Friday night.

Dingle was 6-of-11 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Quakers (3-4). Max Martz scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (4 for 6 from distance), and added five rebounds. Clark Slajchert went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Jared Kimbrough led the Hawks (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Pano Pavlidis added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Hartford. Briggs McClain also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 