No. 20 UCLA women turn back Jackson State 72-60

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 20 points and freshman Londynn Jones added a season high 16 as No. 20 UCLA held off Jackson State 72-60 on Friday.

Coming off a Battle 4 Atlantis championship and ahead of a Tuesday trip to No. 1 South Carolina, the Bruins (7-0) had a hard time shaking the Tigers (2-3).

UCLA opened the second half with a 6-1 run, Kiki Rice’s three-point play making it 49-36, and the Bruins added a 10-0 run later in the third quarter to get some breathing room. Lina Sontag had the first five points and Jones capped it with a three-point play to make it 59-42.

But Liz Martino scored the last four points of the third quarter for Jackson State and contributed a three-point play as the Tigers scored the first nine points of the fourth to pull within 59-55.

Jones stopped the charge with a 3-pointer and with a four-point lead Osborne and Jones drained 3-pointers as the Bruins closed the game with a 10-2 run.

Ti’lan Boler led Jackson State with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

