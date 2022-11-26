Clear
UTEP defeats Texas A&M-CC 72-67

By AP News

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tae Hardy scored 12 points as UTEP beat Texas A&M-CC 72-67 on Friday night.

Hardy also contributed five rebounds for the Miners (5-1). Jamari Sibley was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to add 12 points. Calvin Solomon was 2 of 4 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

The Islanders (4-3) were led in scoring by Terrion Murdix, who finished with 18 points. Texas A&M-CC also got 16 points from Jalen Jackson. Trey Tennyson also had 14 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

