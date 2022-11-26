Clear
61.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Long’s 15 help Fairfield defeat Towson 74-69

By AP News

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — TJ Long’s 15 points helped Fairfield defeat Towson 74-69 on Friday night.

Long was 6 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Stags (1-4). Caleb Fields shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Jake Wojcik was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Cameron Holden finished with 18 points and four assists for the Tigers (5-1). Nicolas Timberlake added 15 points and six rebounds for Towson. In addition, Charles Thompson finished with 11 points and two blocks. The Tigers ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 