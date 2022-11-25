Clear
61.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Williams scores 25 as Louisiana Tech beats Samford 79-76

By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cobe Williams’ 25 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Samford 79-76 on Friday.

Williams shot 7 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 12 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (4-2). Isaiah Crawford added 22 points while shooting 8 for 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Keaston Willis was 3 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Ques Glover finished with 26 points, four assists and three steals for the Bulldogs (6-1). Logan Dye and Jermaine Marshall finished with 10 points. The Bulldogs ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 