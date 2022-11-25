Clear
Mullins’ 27 lead Denver past New Orleans 77-76

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Justin Mullins scored 27 points as Denver beat New Orleans 77-76 on Friday.

Mullins finished 12 of 14 from the field for the Pioneers (6-1). Tommy Bruner scored 19 points and added five assists. Marko Lukic was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Omarion Henry led the way for the Privateers (2-4) with 17 points. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 16 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Johnson had 13 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

