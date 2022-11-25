Clear
White’s 16 lead UNC Wilmington over Missouri State 68-54

By AP News

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) (AP) — Trazarien White’s 16 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Missouri State 68-54 on Friday.

White also contributed 11 rebounds and four steals for the Seahawks (3-3). Jamarii Thomas scored 13 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Donovan Newby recorded 11 points and was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

Kendle Moore led the Bears (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Dawson Carper added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

