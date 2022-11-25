Clear
Delaware defeats Colgate 72-68

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jyare Davis scored 24 points as Delaware beat Colgate 72-68 on Friday.

Davis shot 10 for 18 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-2). Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 17 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. L.J. Owens recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.

The Raiders (4-3) were led in scoring by Tucker Richardson, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Oliver Lynch-Daniels added 14 points and six rebounds and Jeff Woodward also had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

