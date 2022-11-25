Clear
Omot scores 16, North Dakota defeats Utah Tech 67-52

By AP News

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot scored 16 points as North Dakota beat Utah Tech 67-52 on Friday.

Omot finished 7 of 13 from the field for the Fightin’ Hawks (4-3). Caleb Nero scored 15 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Brady Danielson finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Cameron Gooden led the Trailblazers (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Utah Tech also got 12 points and three steals from Isaiah Pope. Noa Gonsalves also had seven points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

